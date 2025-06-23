While presenting the corporation’s financial white paper, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, In the last 45 years, ST was in profit for only eight years. ST is Maharashtra’s 'people’s transport' and provides daily transport services to nearly 90 per cent of the state’s population

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik noted that the cumulative loss of ST was Rs 4,600 crore in 2018-19. File Pic

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said that the 'loss-making' ST will see a financial turnaround in the next 4 years, officials said.

According to an official statement, Sarnaik assured that efforts will be made to bring the MSRTC or ST into profit within the next four years.

While presenting the corporation’s financial white paper, Sarnaik said, “In the last 45 years, ST was in profit for only eight years. ST is Maharashtra’s 'people’s transport' and provides daily transport services to nearly 90 per cent of the state’s population. Around 55 lakh passengers travel safely each day. Strengthening ST financially is the need of the hour.”

He noted that the cumulative loss of ST was Rs 4,600 crore in 2018-19. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown and a long employee strike that followed, the loss has now grown to Rs 10,322 crore. Of this, employee-related dues account for about Rs 3,000 crore, the statement said.

Sarnaik stressed the need for government support in the form of subsidies and promised to follow up with the state government for financial help.

The ST officers and staff has been asked to increase productivity and cut unnecessary costs to help reduce losses.

The statement further said that the state transport minister has announced that ST services would soon be extended to tribal (Scheduled Tribe or ST) regions in hilly and remote areas. Since regular 11-metre and 12-metre buses cannot access narrow roads, 50 special mini buses will be introduced.

"We have resolved to soon start direct ST services for our tribal brothers and sisters (Scheduled Tribes – ST) living in hilly and remote areas. In places where our larger 11-metre and 12-metre buses cannot reach due to narrow roads, we will be introducing 50 special mini-buses. Although operating these mini-buses may result in losses for the ST Corporation, we are committed to bearing that loss in order to provide transport services to our tribal communities," stated Pratap Sarnaik.

Even though running mini buses in such areas may lead to losses, we are committed to providing transport services to our tribal communities, he stated.