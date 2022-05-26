Breaking News
Lost leopard cub reunited with mother after five days in Maharashtra

Updated on: 26 May,2022 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The leopard cub was first spotted by farmers as they were harvesting sugarcane in Dumbarwadi Village in Otur range, Maharashtra

60-day-old leopard cub


A 60-day-old leopard cub has been reunited with its mother after the efforts by NGO Wildlife SOS and Forest Department
 



Earlier this month, a 60-day-old leopard cub was stranded in a sugarcane field in Dumbarwadi village located in Otur range, Maharashtra.

wildlife maharashtra

