Devotees flocked to the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday to offer prayers before the gates were closed for the day in observance of the lunar eclipse on Sunday. Footage captured the ceremonial closing of the temple doors, following traditional Hindu customs that restrict religious rituals during celestial events. Normal activities and rituals are expected to resume once the eclipse concludes, as per reports.

Lunar Eclipse timings and viewing in Mumbai

The lunar eclipse begins at 8:57 pm on September 7 with the penumbral phase. The total eclipse, when the Moon turns a deep crimson, will be visible from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am on September 8, providing Mumbaikars with a spectacular view of the Blood Moon. Astronomy clubs and sky-watching groups across the city are hosting community viewing events at locations such as Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, Shivaji Park, and open terraces. While the eclipse can be observed with the naked eye, binoculars or telescopes can enhance the experience.

Tirumala Srivari Temple:

In line with tradition, the Tirumala Srivari Temple will remain closed from 3:30 pm on Saturday until 3:00 am on Monday in observance of the lunar eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 9:50 pm on Saturday and conclude at 1:31 am on Monday. Temple doors are secured six hours prior to the eclipse. Activities will resume at 3:00 am on Monday with the Suprabhata Seva, followed by Shuddhi and Punyahavachana rites. Additional ceremonies, including Thomala Seva, Koluvu, Panchangasravanam, and Archana Seva, will follow, with darshan allowed for devotees from 6:00 am onwards.

Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Blood Moon to dazzle skywatchers in India; check details

A rare celestial spectacle is set to unfold on the night of September 7–8, 2025, as a total lunar eclipse, popularly called a Blood Moon, will turn the Moon a deep crimson. This rare event will not be seen again until 2026 and will be visible across large parts of Asia, Australia, eastern Africa, and portions of Europe, including India.

A Blood Moon occurs when the Moon passes completely into Earth’s shadow, causing it to glow in shades of red. The upcoming eclipse will be widely visible and memorable for skywatchers around the world, provided skies remain clear.