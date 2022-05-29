Maharashtra BJP chief apologises for 'go home and cook' remark against Supriya Sule after women's panel notice

The apology came in response to a notice sent to Patil by the commission in the wake of his remark. Reacting to it, Sule said through his apology, Patil has shown his 'large-heartedness' and appealed to everyone to put the matter to rest

File Photo

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has apologised for his "go home and cook" remark against NCP MP Supriya Sule, said the chairperson of the state women's commission on Sunday.

The apology came in response to a notice sent to Patil by the commission in the wake of his remark.

Reacting to it, Sule said through his apology, Patil has shown his "large-heartedness", and appealed to everyone to put the matter to rest.

Show full article