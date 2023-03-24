Breaking News
Maha: BJP workers stage protest against Rahul Gandhi in Pune

Updated on: 24 March,2023 05:42 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The BJP's Pune city unit president Jagdish Mulik and other party leaders and workers staged the protest at Goodluck Chowk

Maha: BJP workers stage protest against Rahul Gandhi in Pune

Representational picture


Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest here on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks and asserted that the party will not tolerate if someone talks ill about the country and prime minister.


The BJP's Pune city unit president Jagdish Mulik and other party leaders and workers staged the protest at Goodluck Chowk.



"Rahul Gandhi talks ill about Veer Savarkar and uses inappropriate words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and when he travels out of the country, he talks ill about the country. We will not tolerate if someone talks ill about the country or the prime minister," Mulik said.


The BJP leader further said that Gandhi must apologise, as he had not only insulted Modi, but also the people of the country.

"Yesterday, the court sentenced Gandhi to two years imprisonment. To this, he says he does not have faith in the Indian judiciary. How can he say that?" Mulik said.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by the Surat court in a 2019 defamation case.

Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

