Breaking News
Our protest is not politically motivated: Sakshi and her husband Satyawart
BREAKING: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai: Cough syrup worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Mumbai Police; two held
Thane Crime: 20-year-old man arrested for killing friend
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.48 pc
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Chaos at Youth Congress meet leadership downplays it

Maha: Chaos at Youth Congress meet; leadership downplays it

Updated on: 17 June,2023 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

An executive meeting of the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Saturday devolved into chaos after slogans were raised against incumbent president Kunal Raut. The party leadership played it down saying the youth wing is known for its fervent energy.

Maha: Chaos at Youth Congress meet; leadership downplays it

File photo

Listen to this article
Maha: Chaos at Youth Congress meet; leadership downplays it
x
00:00

An executive meeting of the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Saturday devolved into chaos after slogans were raised against incumbent president Kunal Raut. The party leadership played it down saying the youth wing is known for its fervent energy.


Uproarious scenes were witnessed when the meeting was in progress at Tilak Bhavan, the headquarters of the Maharashtra Congress, here in the presence of the party's national youth president B V Srinivas, state unit chief Nana Patole and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat.


Congress' state unit spokesman Raju Waghmare said a group raised slogans against Raut and demanded his removal. At the same, another group got into heated arguments over seating arrangements, he said.


"Both incidents took place simultaneously resulting in uproar during the meeting," he said.

Also read: Mumbai businessman loses Rs 7.5 crore to fraudsters including his accountant; two held

Thorat downplayed the matter saying the Congress is a democratic party and their youth wing is known for its enthusiasm and fervent energy.

Addressing the gathering, Patole said the BJP-ruled Centre had done nothing for the youth except for making big promises and asked the members to highlight it.

He also urged the members to talk about issues concerning the youth and raise awareness of Congress' views on ¿inclusiveness¿ and highlight BJP's ¿divisive¿ agenda.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK