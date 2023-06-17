An executive meeting of the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Saturday devolved into chaos after slogans were raised against incumbent president Kunal Raut. The party leadership played it down saying the youth wing is known for its fervent energy.

File photo

Listen to this article Maha: Chaos at Youth Congress meet; leadership downplays it x 00:00

An executive meeting of the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Saturday devolved into chaos after slogans were raised against incumbent president Kunal Raut. The party leadership played it down saying the youth wing is known for its fervent energy.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed when the meeting was in progress at Tilak Bhavan, the headquarters of the Maharashtra Congress, here in the presence of the party's national youth president B V Srinivas, state unit chief Nana Patole and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress' state unit spokesman Raju Waghmare said a group raised slogans against Raut and demanded his removal. At the same, another group got into heated arguments over seating arrangements, he said.

"Both incidents took place simultaneously resulting in uproar during the meeting," he said.

Also read: Mumbai businessman loses Rs 7.5 crore to fraudsters including his accountant; two held

Thorat downplayed the matter saying the Congress is a democratic party and their youth wing is known for its enthusiasm and fervent energy.

Addressing the gathering, Patole said the BJP-ruled Centre had done nothing for the youth except for making big promises and asked the members to highlight it.

He also urged the members to talk about issues concerning the youth and raise awareness of Congress' views on ¿inclusiveness¿ and highlight BJP's ¿divisive¿ agenda.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.