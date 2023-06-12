Maha CM Shinde holds meeting with Shiv Sena functionaries from 15 states in Srinagar

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2023 02:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A statement from Shinde's office said that his party's office-bearers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states attended the meeting in Srinagar

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha (R) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a meeting, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, on Sunday held a meeting with the functionaries of his party from 15 states at Srinagar in Kashmir.


During the meeting, he asked them to work for expanding the Shiv Sena's base with help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the parties currently share power in Maharashtra.


A statement from Shinde's office said that his party's office-bearers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states attended the meeting in Srinagar.


It said that Shinde asked the attendees to work towards increasing the party's footprint in other states.

The Shinde-led Maharashtra government will complete a year in office later this month. Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde and the rebel legislators then joined hands with the BJP and formed the government.

The Election Commision has allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow poll symbol to the Shinde-led party.

Eknath Shinde shiv sena srinagar mumbai mumbai news

