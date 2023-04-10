Maha Congress passes resolution condemning Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

This resolution extending support to Gandhi was passed at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's (MPCC) extended working committee meeting held in Thane city

File photo

The Congress in Maharashtra on Monday passed a resolution condemning Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP and claimed he was targeted because he questioned relations between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought to know the source of Rs 20,000 crore coming into Adani Group.

This resolution extending support to Gandhi was passed at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's (MPCC) extended working committee meeting held in Thane city.

"The Congress stands firmly with Rahul Gandhi. He faced the action (disqualification as LS member) because he questioned relations between PM Modi and (Gautam) Adani and also sought to know the source of Rs 20,000 crore (in Adani group)," one of the resolutions passed at the meeting stated.

"The action against Rahul Gandhi, and the speed with which it was taken to make him homeless (through the eviction notice), shows the intention was to crush his voice," MPCC chief Nana Patole claimed while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

The MPCC also resolved to set up OBC (Other Backward Classes) ministry and said a hefty financial provision will be made for the welfare of backward classes if Congress comes to power.

The Opposition party also demanded substantial relief for farmers affected by crop loss in Maharashtra alleging the Eknath Shinde-BJP government was ignoring the plight of agriculturists.

The Congress questioned why a caste-wise census is not conducted and referred to a resolution passed in this regard in its OBC national executive.

Notably, Congress has been stridently demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into allegations raised against the Adani Group.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar broke ranks with the Opposition saying he favoured a Supreme Court panel as the parliamentary panel will be dominated by the ruling party members and hence would not serve the intended purpose.

While Rahul Gandhi has claimed Rs 20,000 crore came into Adani Group through 'shell companies, the conglomerate on Monday listed out details of the USD 2.87 billion stake sales in group firms since 2019 and how USD 2.55 billion of this was ploughed back into the business.

The MPCC meeting also discussed the "rising graph" of suicides of farmers in Maharashtra.

"As many as 21,000 farmers committed suicide so far but only 9,000 are considered eligible for compensation. Who is responsible for a five-fold increase in suicide by farmers in Maharashtra? Is it the state government or the Central government?" Patole asked and sought support from farmers.

The Congress alleged a conspiracy to spread social unrest in the country and appealed to people to not fall prey to it.

The party claimed the Shinde government was ignoring freedom fighters who had participated in the liberation of the Marathwada region from the Nizam rule.

"A committee was formed by the erstwhile MVA government to revive memories of the Marathwada liberation struggle but the Shinde government is ignoring it," the Congress said.

A committee has been formed by Congress to honour every freedom fighter from Marathwada, it said.

The Congress also alleged the law and order situation in Maharashtra has deteriorated under the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

"The party will work for restoring law and order in the state and will remove the fear among people," it said.

While addressing reporters, Patole cited instances of attack on members of opposition parties (read Shiv Sena-UBT) in Thane, the home turf of CM Shinde.

