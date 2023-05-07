Breaking News
Maha: Differently-abled teen dies in freak accident in Nagpur

Updated on: 07 May,2023 07:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

The incident took place in Adivasi Prakash Nagar under Kalamna police station area on Saturday, an official

Maha: Differently-abled teen dies in freak accident in Nagpur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maha: Differently-abled teen dies in freak accident in Nagpur
A 15-year-old differently-abled boy died after a steel chain got entangled around his neck while he was playing in his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.


The incident took place in Adivasi Prakash Nagar under Kalamna police station area on Saturday, an official.



The boy Neerajkumar Radheshyam Bantela was alone in the house when an iron chain suspended from the ceiling of the house got entangled around his neck and he accidentally got strangled, he said.


The victim's sister discovered his body after returning home from school, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra nagpur

