Maha DY CM Ajit Pawar reviews Pandharpur pilgrimage arrangements

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He said the palanquin procession of Sant Tukaram will leave from Dehu on June 20 while that of Sant Dnyaneshwar will leave from Alandi on June 21

Ajit Pawar. File pic


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday held a meeting regarding the renowned Pandharpur pilgrimage, in which palanquins are taken on foot by several hundred devotees from Dehu and Alandi to the temple town.

He said the palanquin procession of Sant Tukaram will leave from Dehu on June 20 while that of Sant Dnyaneshwar will leave from Alandi on June 21.




He said the procession, or 'wari', had not taken place in 2020 and 2021 but this year, due to the removal of coronavirus pandemic curbs, the celebrations are expected in full swing, including the arrival of close to 15 lakh devotees in Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.


