Maha: Fadnavis brushes aside query about contentious advertisement showcasing CM's popularity

Updated on: 16 June,2023 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said there was no need to answer queries on the alleged advertisement tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the Maharashtra government had important work to do

File Photo/PTI

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Friday said there was no need to answer queries on the alleged advertisement tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the Maharashtra government had important work to do, reported the PTI.


A war of words erupted between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over a newspaper advertisement that projected Shinde as being more popular in the state than his deputy Fadnavis.


The full-page advertisement, which also had a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appeared in major newspapers in the state on Tuesday, citing a "survey" that showed Shinde was ahead of Fadnavis in popularity.


The advertisement, which did not have pictures of either Fadnavis or Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, fuelled talks about a possible rift among the two allies whose government will complete one year in office on June 30.

Fadnavis, who visited the renowned Tuljapur Bhavani temple in Osmanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, said, "Such things (queries on advertisement and speculation about tussle among allies) need not be answered. We (government) have work to do."

Asked about a possible candidate from Osmanabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Fadnavis said the BJP's parliamentary board and central leadership will decide about it.

"CM shinde and I will sit together and resolve issues. Workers of both parties (BJP and Shiv Sena) want their respective party to fight from everywhere. There is nothing wrong in this. We are together and we will work together to make Narendra Modi prime minister again," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, handed over 15 four-wheelers to Latur police. (PTI)

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra shiv sena bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde

