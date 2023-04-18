Breaking News
Maha: Former Ranji player hurt, wife killed as their car hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Updated on: 18 April,2023 10:27 PM IST  |  Buldhana
PTI

A police official said the truck was parked along a stretch of the highway near the village when the car hit it from behind

Maha: Former Ranji player hurt, wife killed as their car hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 59-year-old woman was killed and her husband, a former Ranji player, was injured when their car rammed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.


The accident occurred at Kalyana village in Mehkar taluka when Praveen Hingnikar (65), a former Ranji player and Vidarbha Cricket Association's pitch curator, and his wife were returning to Nagpur from Pune.



A police official said the truck was parked along a stretch of the highway near the village when the car hit it from behind.


Hingnikar's wife was killed due to the impact and he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra PTI

