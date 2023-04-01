Breaking News
Maha: Four held for house breaking, theft of farm produce

Updated on: 01 April,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The police have busted the gang from Bhiwandi town that specially targeted farmers, senior inspector Dilip Patil said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Thane police has arrested four persons in connection with cases of house breaking and theft of farm produce reported in different parts of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.


The police have busted the gang from Bhiwandi town that specially targeted farmers, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.



Thefts had taken place at the store houses of farmers in Hingoli and Nanded and the police had formed a special team to trace the accused persons, he said.


The accused mostly stole soyabean crop from the storehouses and the police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 3.63 lakh and more recovery is underway, the official said.

When the Hingoli police were informed about these arrests in Bhiwandi, they also arrested two more accused and seized stolen goods worth Rs 2.50 lakh and are on the lookout for three more accused.

