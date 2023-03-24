Maha: Four of a family killed, two injured as car overturns on highway in Latur

The accident took place on Latur-Zaheerabad Highway near Nilanga around 10 am, an official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Four members of a family were killed and two injured when their car skidded off a highway and overturned in Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on Latur-Zaheerabad Highway near Nilanga around 10 am, an official said.

The family was travelling to Basavakalyan in neighbouring Karnataka from Udgir mode in Nilanga, sub-inspector P A Garje said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the road and overturned on a field next to the highway, he said.

Bhagwan Motiram Savle (52) his wife Lata, sister-in-law Vijayamala (54), nephew Rajkumar (37) were killed on the spot, while a seven-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in the accident, the official said.

Locals along with the police extricated the victims from the car. The injured were undergoing treatment at the sub-district hospital in Nilanga, he added.

