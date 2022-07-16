Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects bail plea of Mohammed Zubair in fact-check case
WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA's candidate for Vice President
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha govt approves Rs 3364 lakh as compensation for crop loss due to 2020 rains

Maha govt approves Rs 3,364 lakh as compensation for crop loss due to 2020 rains

Updated on: 16 July,2022 10:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday said so far Rs 4,48,995.42 lakh has been disbursed as compensation but there were complaints that aid was not given for crop loss

Maha govt approves Rs 3,364 lakh as compensation for crop loss due to 2020 rains

File Pic


The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 3364.06 lakh for disbursal to farmers who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains between June and October 2020, an official said on Saturday.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday said so far Rs 4,48,995.42 lakh has been disbursed as compensation but there were complaints that aid was not given for crop loss.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


maharashtra news Eknath Shinde

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK