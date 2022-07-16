Maha govt approves Rs 3,364 lakh as compensation for crop loss due to 2020 rains

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday said so far Rs 4,48,995.42 lakh has been disbursed as compensation but there were complaints that aid was not given for crop loss

File Pic

The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 3364.06 lakh for disbursal to farmers who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains between June and October 2020, an official said on Saturday.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday said so far Rs 4,48,995.42 lakh has been disbursed as compensation but there were complaints that aid was not given for crop loss.

