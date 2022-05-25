Breaking News
Maha logs 470 Covid-19 cases, highest since March 5; no new death, active tally up to 2,175

25 May,2022
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases at 470, the highest daily count since March 5 and more than half of them in Mumbai, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,83,818, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,857, the department said in a bulletin.




On Tuesday, the state had recorded 338 cases and one fatality.


