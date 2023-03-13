Maha logs 61 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 577

The recovery count increased by 35 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,89,497, leaving the state with an active caseload of 577

Maharashtra on Monday reported 61 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,498, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

On Sunday, the state had added 101 cases to the tally, while the fatality count had remained unchanged, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 35 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,89,497, leaving the state with an active caseload of 577, he said. As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,65,07,169 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 5,393 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 61, Fatality: 0; Active cases: 577 Tests: 5,393.

