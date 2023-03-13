Breaking News
Maharashtra govt employees firm on strike from Tuesday for OPS; CM forms panel
Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai Police further extends its preventive order for city till April 14
Maha Congress holds protest rally, slogans shouted against PM Modi, Adani
Maha: SIT to probe morphed viral video of Shiv Sena MLA, party leader; four held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha logs 61 COVID 19 cases no death active tally at 577

Maha logs 61 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 577

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The recovery count increased by 35 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,89,497, leaving the state with an active caseload of 577

Maha logs 61 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 577

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Maharashtra on Monday reported 61 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,498, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.


On Sunday, the state had added 101 cases to the tally, while the fatality count had remained unchanged, he pointed out.



The recovery count increased by 35 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,89,497, leaving the state with an active caseload of 577, he said. As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.


Also read: Man seeks Rs 36 lakh compensation, alleges negligence at BMC-run Covid-19 centre

So far, 8,65,07,169 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 5,393 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 61, Fatality: 0; Active cases: 577 Tests: 5,393.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai maharashtra mumbai news health MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK