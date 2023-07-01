Breaking News
Will put BMC officers indulging in scams in jail, warns Aaditya; seeks Lokayukta probe into civic corruption
Buldhana bus accident: Maha govt should be booked for culpable homicide, says State Congress chief Nana Patole
Mumbai: Man kills father for scolding him, held
Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Dharavi, three injured
Maha: Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane

Maha: Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane

Updated on: 01 July,2023 09:04 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A body of an unidentified man in his 40s was found in a transformer cabin of a state-run power company in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday

Maha: Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane

Representational picture

Listen to this article
Maha: Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane
x
00:00

A body of an unidentified man in his 40s was found in a transformer cabin of a state-run power company in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, police said.


The man was found dead in the transformer cabin of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) in Lokmanya Nagar area of the city around 5.15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.


Also read: Buldhana bus accident: Maha govt should be booked for culpable homicide, says State Congress chief Nana Patole


The Vartak Nagar police have sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital and have registered a case of accidental death, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK