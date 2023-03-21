Breaking News
Maha minister announces removal of civic official facing corruption allegations

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The civic official is facing allegations of corruption and has also been accused of threatening the family of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Maha minister announces removal of civic official facing corruption allegations

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation, will be removed from his post till the inquiry against him is completed.


Following criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, the industries minister announced in the legislative Council that Aher's current responsibilities will be taken away till a probe against him is completed.



The civic official is facing allegations of corruption and has also been accused of threatening the family of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.


Awhad had last month written to the police demanding that a case be registered against Aher for allegedly threatening his family in a viral audio clip.

In another unverified clip, Aher had allegedly said that he could dial Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's phone number any time and the latter would answer his call, it was stated.

Before Samant announced the civic official's removal in the House, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab and Shashikant Shinde of the NCP claimed that the state government in its written replies has admitted to Aher's involvement in corruption, but had not taken any action against him.

The silence maintained over Aher's claim that he can call the chief minister any time, raised doubts about the latter, Shinde said. 

