“We expect an inquiry by a high court judge in the case of Kiradpura violence in Aurangabad a few hours before Ram Navami. The incident occurred over a month ago, but no report citing the reason behind it has come out yet,” Khan said

Arif Naseem Khan/Twitter

Listen to this article Maha: Need probe by HC judge into Aurangabad violence ahead of Ram Navami, says Arif Naseem Khan x 00:00

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the violence in Aurangabad city ahead of Ram Navami, saying no report has been brought on the incident yet.

At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people went berserk and hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple at Kiradpura locality on the intervening night of March 29 and March 30.

Ram Navami was celebrated on March 30.

Khan spoke to the media after meeting Aurangabad Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya.

“We expect an inquiry by a high court judge in the case of Kiradpura violence in Aurangabad a few hours before Ram Navami. The incident occurred over a month ago, but no report citing the reason behind it has come out yet,” Khan said.

Also read: Sharad Pawar is NCP chief till he thinks over his decision; no deliberations on successor yet: Praful Patel

Condemning the incident, Khan said it has to be investigated to find out what are the elements behind it and “who is getting the political mileage out of it”.

“Hate speeches were given in Aurangabad on March 18 and March 19. Later, after a period of one week or more, the incident (violence near Ram temple) took place. Why did the police not act on it and beef up security in the city,” Khan asked.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.