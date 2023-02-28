Breaking News
Maha: Opposition demands discussion on falling onion prices, Council adjourned for the day

Updated on: 28 February,2023 02:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
File Photo/PTI


The Maharashtra Legislative Council was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demanded a discussion on falling onion prices.


The adjournment also meant that the Council could not immediately take a call on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's letter to the deputy chairperson seeking that Viplov Gopikishan Bajoria be made the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House.



Currently, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab is the party's chief whip in the House.


Danve, who belongs to the Thackeray faction, demanded that the upper house discuss issues related to onion prices, but it was denied by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, leading to legislators of the ruling and opposition parties arguing and levelling charges against each other.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shinde bloc in the state currently does not have a majority in the Upper House.

Gorhe, who too is from the Thackeray camp, first adjourned the upper house twice but the ruckus continued. She then adjourned the house proceedings for the rest of the day.

The move by Shinde came days after the Election Commission recognised his camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotted to it the party's 'bow-and-arrow' poll symbol.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises after the adjournment, Danve said, "The state government is trying to silence the voice of the Opposition. All we wanted was a detailed discussion on issues of crashing onion prices and farmers' woes."

The price per kilogram of onion came down to Rs 2 to Rs 4 on Monday at Maharashtra's Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia's biggest onion market, prompting angry farmers to stop the auction of the key kitchen staple. 

