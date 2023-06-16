Maha: Police arrest man for desecrating Hanuman idol in Ulhasnagar Ram Mandir

Police in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar has arrested a man who allegedly desecrated Lord Hanuman’s idol in Ram Mandir.

Photo/Navneet Bathgate

The accused has been identified as Krushnakumar Gupta. However, according to police the preliminary investigations have revealed that he is mentally disturbed.

The police said that it launched a manhunt to nab the accused after the matter was reported to them.

On Friday morning the residents living near Ram Mandir at section 29, Shree Ram Nagar found that the idol of Lord Hanuman has been desecrated. The residents informed police in Vitthalwadi.

ACP Rajkumar Dongre, Senior Inspector Sanjay Gaikwad and Crime Branch officials rushed to the spot and asked residents to maintain peace and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

After screening the CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested him from Khedegolawali village.