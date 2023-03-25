Breaking News
Maha: Seven buses gutted as high-tension wire falls on garage in Latur

Updated on: 25 March,2023 05:27 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Sikandarpur chowk in the early hours of Friday, the official said. The vehicles had been sent to the garage for repairs and painting

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Seven private buses worth nearly Rs 2 crore were gutted after a high-voltage electricity wire snapped and fell on a garage in Maharashtra's Latur, an official said on Saturday.


No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Sikandarpur chowk in the early hours of Friday, the official said. The vehicles had been sent to the garage for repairs and painting.



A fire erupted after the live high-tension line broke and fell on the garage. It engulfed the buses, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, in no time, the official said.


Firefighters later brought the blaze under control.

State-run power distributor Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is probing to ascertain what caused the wire to break, while police have registered a case, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

latur maharashtra

