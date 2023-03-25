Maha: Seven buses gutted as high-tension wire falls on garage in Latur

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Sikandarpur chowk in the early hours of Friday, the official said. The vehicles had been sent to the garage for repairs and painting

Seven private buses worth nearly Rs 2 crore were gutted after a high-voltage electricity wire snapped and fell on a garage in Maharashtra's Latur, an official said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Sikandarpur chowk in the early hours of Friday, the official said. The vehicles had been sent to the garage for repairs and painting.

A fire erupted after the live high-tension line broke and fell on the garage. It engulfed the buses, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, in no time, the official said.

Firefighters later brought the blaze under control.

State-run power distributor Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is probing to ascertain what caused the wire to break, while police have registered a case, the official added.

