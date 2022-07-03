Breaking News
BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Death count in Manipur landslide rises to 37, more rains affect search for missing 25
Maharashtra logs 2,962 Covid-19 cases, six fatalities
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: ED summons former CP Sanjay Pandey in money-laundering case
DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo after massive flight delays
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Shinde govt may collapse in next six months be ready for mid term polls says Sharad Pawar

Maha: Shinde govt may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls, says Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 03 July,2022 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party

Maha: Shinde govt may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar. File Photo


On Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months. He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party.

"The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.




"Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.


Also Read: 'MVA need not take credit for Aurangabad renaming; new govt will check details'

Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party. If we have merely six months in our hand, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies, he said.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday following the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, while senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Shinde's deputy.

Around 40 Sena MLAs led by Shinde rebelled against the party leadership, which eventually resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra sharad pawar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK