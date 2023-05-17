Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was "totally corrupt", and he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda. File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra was 'totally corrupt': BJP President JP Nadda in Mumbai x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was "totally corrupt", and he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works.

Addressing a party function in Mumbai, Nadda said the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people.

Nadda also claimed that the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

He said that countries like the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis because those countries spent on freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our country came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package aimed at spending on agriculture, infrastructure and other similar sectors, he said.

Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps, Nadda said.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Nashik, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said that wherever nadda goes, BJP loses. “Nadda stayed put in Karnataka to campaign for his party, but it was defeated. Now he is coming to Maharashtra. We welcome him. Wherever he goes, BJP loses.”

Nadda is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Wednesday during which he will meet state BJP leaders.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year.

Also read: We welcome JP Nadda; wherever he goes, BJP loses: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane hit back at Raut, saying Nadda is BJP's national president and he tours the entire country.

"We work under his leadership. Raut must say how many votes were bagged by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti for whose candidates he himself campaigned in the Karnataka elections," he said.

Rane accused Raut of targeting individuals on constitutional posts and inciting the administration against the government.

"All these are signs of an urban Naxal," he claimed.

"One needs to check what are Raut's designs. Earlier it was the governor, Supreme Court, now Speaker...and also asking the police and administration to disobey the government. Urban Naxals get funding from other countries," Rane claimed.