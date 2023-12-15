Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders protest against govt over unemployment, exam paper leaks

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticized the government for rising unemployment and exam paper leaks in Nagpur on the sixth day of the state assembly's winter session.

In Nagpur on the sixth day of the state assembly's winter session, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders in Maharashtra directed criticism towards the government regarding rising unemployment and leaks of examination papers, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress, congregated on the Vidhan Bhavan steps, raising voices against the administration. Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, along with legislators Satej Patil and Sachin Ahir, participated in the demonstration, bringing utensils and pakoras as symbols of their protest.

Danve expressed concerns about the escalating numbers of unemployed youths in the state. He highlighted a discrepancy between government advertisements for jobs and the actual filling of vacancies. He criticised the government, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances on unemployment and exam paper leaks. "Unemployment and exam paper leaks are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees," he said.

Meanwhile, during the session, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis made important announcements. He, replying to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ravindra Waikar, said the Mumbai police had recently seized 151 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore. He also said that the cops have arrested more than a dozen persons from several cities in an operation which included a raid in a factory in MIDC Shinde Gaon in Nashik district.

"The police have seized drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore in the recent past. The police discretely tracked 2,200 small shops (selling drugs) in Mumbai and removed them to curb the menace of drugs," he was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

"The state government is keeping a watch on chemicals being imported which could be used to make drugs. We have also found that closed factory sites are being used for drug production," Fadnavis added.

He also said that the new state-of-the-art Mumbai Police's cyber crime branch building, located in Bandra, will be operational soon. He said this in response to BJP legislator Ashish Shelar's query.

