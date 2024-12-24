Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Yagnam on 80 years of Sri Subramania Samaj forming

Maha Yagnam on 80 years of Sri Subramania Samaj forming

Updated on: 25 December,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The Yagnam involves the chanting of mantras multiple times and performing sacred rituals to propitiate Lord Siva and Goddess Durga.

Maha Yagnam on 80 years of Sri Subramania Samaj forming

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Maha Yagnam on 80 years of Sri Subramania Samaj forming
Sri Subramania Samaj, Cheddanagar, Chembur, is conducting an Athirudram and Sahasra Chandi Maha Yagnam from December 27, 2024 to January 7, 2025, on the occasion of the samaj completing 80 years.


The Yagnam involves the chanting of mantras multiple times and performing sacred rituals to propitiate Lord Siva and Goddess Durga.


The rituals will be conducted for 12 days in a specially erected yagasala adjacent to the Temple Complex. Over 150 Sivacharyars from Tamil Nadu temples will perform rare Mahayagyams.


mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news

