Mahagenco signs MoUs for renewable energy projects

The company will step up non-conventional pumped storage hydro production in association with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, a mini Ratna company of the union govt

The MoUs were signed in the presence of energy minister Devendra Fadnavis. File pic/Ashish Raje

Two weeks after the state government signed MOUs of Rs 71,000 crore investment for pumped storage hydropower (PSH) projects of 13,500 MW capacity, the state-owned generation company, Mahagenco, has inked an agreement with a hydro power major for PSH capacity of 5,000 MW, and 220 MW of solar and wind with others. The projects will have an investment of Rs 41,000 crore and create 6,000 jobs.