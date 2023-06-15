Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mahagenco signs MoUs for renewable energy projects

Mahagenco signs MoUs for renewable energy projects

Premium

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

The company will step up non-conventional pumped storage hydro production in association with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, a mini Ratna company of the union govt

Mahagenco signs MoUs for renewable energy projects

The MoUs were signed in the presence of energy minister Devendra Fadnavis. File pic/Ashish Raje


Two weeks after the state government signed MOUs of Rs 71,000 crore investment for pumped storage hydropower (PSH) projects of 13,500 MW capacity, the state-owned generation company, Mahagenco, has inked an agreement with a hydro power major for PSH capacity of 5,000 MW, and 220 MW of solar and wind with others. The projects will have an investment of Rs 41,000 crore and create 6,000 jobs.

bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis mumbai news news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK