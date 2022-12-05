Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Why is it celebrated on December 6

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is remembered for his several contributions to the country. He is known for being the chairman in the drafting committee tasked with framing a constitution for the independent India
Preparations to mark the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6. Pics/Satej Shinde
Ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, hundreds of followers of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also lovingly called as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have reached Mumbai's Dadar and Shivaji Park area to mark the day on December 6.
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is widely known for empowering and voicing the concerns of the unheard and fighting for their rights. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had passed away on December 6, 1956 and since then, the day of his death anniversary is observed every year as 'Mahaparinirvan Divas'.
It is said that ‘Parinirvan’ is one of the major principles of Buddhism. It also translates to ‘Nirvana after death’, as per a Buddhist text, the death of Lord Buddha is considered to be the original Mahaparinirvan. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar followed Buddhism. Owing to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s status as a Buddhist leader, his death anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvana Diwas. December 6 is reportedly observed to commemorate the unfathomable contribution to society given by Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is remembered for his several contributions to the country. He is known for being the chairman in the drafting committee tasked with framing a constitution for the independent India. He is also called the father of the Indian Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1990.