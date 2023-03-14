Breaking News
Updated on: 14 March,2023 01:05 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

This was revealed during a surprise visit to Dombivali industrial area by Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday night

Udhay Samant/Twitter


People living in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra and neighbouring areas are experiencing water woes, primarily due to tanker mafia and leakage from supply lines.


This was revealed during a surprise visit to Dombivali industrial area by Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday night.



He told a news channel that at least 27 villages are facing water scarcity once again.


The minister directed the police to act against the water pilferers.

He said a mineral water plant with huge tanks was found operating in MIDC area sans permission and asked the civic chief to take action.

Samant said he was shocked to find that water was tapped out from the main supply lines of MIDC and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in late hours. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

