Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 12000 houses to be built for dabbawalas cobbler community under PM Awas Yojana says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: 12,000 houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobbler community under PM Awas Yojana, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 13 September,2024 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The deputy chief minister has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the developers for the housing project

Maharashtra: 12,000 houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobbler community under PM Awas Yojana, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 12,000 houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobbler community under PM Awas Yojana, says Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that 12,000 houses would be built for dabbawalas and members of the 'charmakar' (cobbler) community in three years under the PM Awas Yojana, reported the PTI.


The deputy chief minister has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the developers for the housing project, according to the PTI.



As per a release from Devendra Fadnavis's office, this will be a project of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), as per the PTI.


A 30-acre plot will be provided by Priyanka Homes Realty, and Naman Builders will execute it on a no-profit-no-loss basis, it stated.

The 500 sq ft homes will be available at Rs 25 lakh, the release said.

The dream of dabbawalas (tiffin-box carriers) to own houses will be fulfilled, Devendra Fadnavis said in the statement.

Meanwhile, days after Devendra Fadnavis requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief to drop the recruitment condition in Mumbai civic body that a candidate must have cleared Class 10 and graduation exams in the first attempt, the civic body on Tuesday announced that it has relaxed the educational criteria for the post of executive assistants (clerks), removing the condition of clearing the Class 10 and degree exams in the first attempt, reported the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis had recently written to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, asking him to relax the condition.

"You must be aware that some students, due to some family or any other unavoidable reasons, can't clear examinations in the first attempt, but this does not mean the student is not brilliant. This has created an impression that injustice will be done to students who could not pass exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis stated in his letter to the BMC chief.

"One of the conditions for recruitment is that the candidate should have cleared the 10th and graduation examinations in the first attempt. You may be aware that some bright students, due to some family-related or unavoidable reasons, can not clear such exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis wrote in a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, according to the PTI.

The civic body initiated the online process for filling 1,846 posts in August and sought applications from eligible candidates before September 9. However, it had received representations from different quarters to relax the educational criteria.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the BMC said it has decided to remove the "first attempt" condition and revise the educational criteria, noting that the decision will provide relief to lakhs of aspirants, according to the PTI.

It said a new advertisement will be issued in the next 15 days, and the recruitment process will resume.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications need not reapply, it said.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK