A 22-year-old woman, who jumped into a river in Maharashtra's Thane with the intention of ending her life was rescued

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A woman, who jumped into a river with the intention of killing herself, was rescued The incident occurred in Badlapur town on Wednesday night, the officials said The woman was then hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they said

A 22-year-old woman, who jumped into a river in Maharashtra's Thane district with the intention of killing herself, was rescued, the officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in Badlapur town on Wednesday night, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The woman jumped into the Ulhas river around 10.30 pm. After being informed about the incident, the fire services personnel and a local rescue team foiled her suicide attempt," Badlapur Municipal Council's chief fire officer Bhagawat Sonawane said.

The fire services personnel along with divers and the Natural Disaster Rescue Foundation team members carried out a search and finally spotted her entangled in the bushes, from where she was pulled out and saved, he said.

The woman was then hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, he added.

The motive behind her extreme act is not immediately known, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man, who is a tailor by profession, was arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping a 9-year-old boy for ransom of Rs 23 lakh with which he wanted to build a house and killing him in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said, reported the PTI.

The boy, identified only as Ibadat, went missing when he was returning from a mosque in Goregaon village where he had gone for evening prayers last week, as per the PTI.

Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim. He probably lured the victim to accompany him under some pretext, a Badlapur police station official said.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances under which the boy was kidnapped, according to the PTI.

"The kidnapper called up the family of the boy and demanded Rs 23 lakh for releasing him. He told them that he wanted money to build a house. Strangely, he disconnected the call abruptly," the official said, the news agency reported on Monday.

Police launched a search for the boy after receiving the complaint on Sunday but failed to trace him or the kidnapper.

"On Monday afternoon, Ibadat's body was found stuffed in a sack hidden in the home of a villager," the official said.

However, it is not clear whether the arrested accused was the same villager or someone else.

Police have registered an FIR under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil, the PTI reported.

He said the accused is a tailor from the same locality of Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!