Maharashtra: 34 South Kolhapur gram panchayats to pass resolutions on June 6 to ban 'widow rituals'

It was on June 6 that legendary warrior king Shivaji was coronated as 'Chhatrapati', and the day is celebrated with fervour as 'Shiv Rajyabhishek Din'

Representative image. Pic/Istock

All 34 gram panchayats in Maharashtra's South Kolhapur Assembly constituency will pass resolutions on June 6 to eradicate funerary rituals that see women forcibly wiping off vermilion and breaking bangles of a widow, Congress MLA Rituraj Patil said on Friday.

It was on June 6 that legendary warrior king Shivaji was coronated as 'Chhatrapati', and the day is celebrated with fervour as 'Shiv Rajyabhishek Din'.

In a statement, Patil said he had been meeting sarpanchs, deputy sarpanchs, gramsevaks of these 34 villages over the last two weeks on the issue.

Show full article