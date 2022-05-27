Breaking News
Maharashtra: 34 South Kolhapur gram panchayats to pass resolutions on June 6 to ban 'widow rituals'

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

It was on June 6 that legendary warrior king Shivaji was coronated as 'Chhatrapati', and the day is celebrated with fervour as 'Shiv Rajyabhishek Din'

Maharashtra: 34 South Kolhapur gram panchayats to pass resolutions on June 6 to ban 'widow rituals'

Representative image. Pic/Istock


All 34 gram panchayats in Maharashtra's South Kolhapur Assembly constituency will pass resolutions on June 6 to eradicate funerary rituals that see women forcibly wiping off vermilion and breaking bangles of a widow, Congress MLA Rituraj Patil said on Friday.

It was on June 6 that legendary warrior king Shivaji was coronated as 'Chhatrapati', and the day is celebrated with fervour as 'Shiv Rajyabhishek Din'.




In a statement, Patil said he had been meeting sarpanchs, deputy sarpanchs, gramsevaks of these 34 villages over the last two weeks on the issue.


