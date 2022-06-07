Maharashtra 4 held 2 minors booked for cutting up live snake in Osmanabad

A video showing the nauseating act was widely shared last week prompting forest officials to order action against the six people behind the killing of the reptile, locally known as dhaman

A grab from the clip from Osmanabad

Days after a widely shared video showed six people cutting a live rat snake into pieces in Osmanabad district of the Marathwada region, the police have arrested four men and booked two minors for cruelty. The nauseating clip had prompted Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forest-wildlife (west), to instruct the forest department to launch a probe and take strict action against those behind it.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Vrushali Tambe told mid-day, “A total of five arrests have been made from Osmanabad district in connection with the incident where an Indian rat snake was killed after chopping it into pieces. Of the six people arrested, two are juveniles and they will be produced before the juvenile court on Monday.” The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act Section.

Sources said the first arrest in the case was made on June 2. The person’s questioning led the cops to the other five allegedly involved in the chopping of the reptile, known as dhaman among locals. All the six live at Madaj village of Umerga taluka. mid-day’s had reported the crime in its May 28 edition. Wildlife and nature lovers had demanded severe action against the guilty.

