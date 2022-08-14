Maharashtra: 42 police personnel honoured with gallantry medals, as many others get service medals

Three of the Gadchiroli police personnel conferred with Shaurya Chakra for the Mardintola encounter

Tikaram Katenge (L), Ravindra Naitam (C) and Somay Munde.

On the eve of Independence Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs awarded 42 personnel from the Maharashtra police force with Police Medal for Gallantry, three with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 39 others with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Among the 42 personnel awarded with the gallantry medal, as many as 41 belong to the police force of Gadchiroli, a Maoist-affected district, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gadchiroli Manisha Kalwaniya, another ASP Sameer Shaikh, Deputy SP Bhausaheb Dhole, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sandeep Mandlik, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Motiram Madavi, figure in the list of officers awarded the gallantry medal, he said.

"PSI Dhanaji Honmane, head constable Jagdeo Madavi and Kishore Atram, who were martyred in an operation against Maoists, have been awarded with the gallantry medals posthumously," he said.

Sunil Kolhe, Joint Commissioner of State Intelligence Department (SID), Pradeep Kannalu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wireless), and Manohar Dhanawade, Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, have been awarded with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Subhash Nikam, Additional SP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Aurangabad; Appasaheb Shewale, Deputy SP, Police Training School - Khandala; PI Bhanudas Khawatkar, Navi Mumbai; Police Inspector Nitin Potdar, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Mumbai; PSI Sunil Kuweskar, Central Control Room, Mumbai; API Jitendra Mohite, Crime branch, Mumbai; ASI Suresh Kadam, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai are among the 39 officials, who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

SP Gadchirol, Ankit Goyal shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, "What a historic moment for #GadchiroliPolice. Super proud of Somay Munde, IPS; NPC Tikaram Katenge and NPC Ravindra Naitam for being conferred with Shaurya Chakra for their bravery during the encounter where 27 naxals died including a CC member. Kudos to my entire team."

(with inputs from Diwakar Sharma)

