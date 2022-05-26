Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Maharashtra: 49-year-old woman fights for the rights of widows

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Widowed at the age of 19, Latadevi Borade objected to widow customs, faced ostracisation from relatives, but continues her battle

Latadevi (in blue saree) at a classroom at the primary school where she teaches


The Maharashtra government issued a notification last week, asking all 28,000 gram panchayats to raise awareness and then gradually take steps to ban widow customs. This has come after two gram panchayats Herwad and Mangaon in Kolhapur unanimously decided to ban the practice of widow customs which takes away various rights of widows. While this is a welcome move, the government had however missed to register the voice of 49-year-old Latadevi Borade from Awalai village in Sangli who has been speaking out about the same and wrote several letters to the authorities.

Speaking to mid-day, she said, “It is great that the government has finally come up with a notification to raise awareness about banning widow customs. It is unfortunate that my letters and plea to the state government were not heeded.” “I am happy that Herwad and Mangaon have announced to put an end to such a practice in their gram sabha meetings, but it also shows that even today, we live in a male dominated society, and the government takes cognisance when such a request is mooted by male members,” she added.




Widowed at 19


