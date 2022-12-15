Breaking News
Maharashtra ACB records statement of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA in 'excess' assets case

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Salvi is the MLA from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region and belongs to the Shiv Sena faction headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra ACB records statement of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA in 'excess' assets case

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recorded the statement of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Rajan Salvi in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case, police said on Thursday.


His statement was recorded at the ACB office in Alibaug, a coastal town in adjoining Raigad district located 100km from Mumbai, on Wednesday and the process lasted for more than four hours, an official said.



Salvi is the MLA from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region and belongs to the Shiv Sena faction headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Thane unit of the ACB had sent a notice to Salvi asking him to record his statement in the case and accordingly the Opposition legislator appeared before the anti-graft agency, said the official.

The ACB notice was based on a complaint alleging the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

