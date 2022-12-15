Maharashtra ACB records statement of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA in 'excess' assets case

Salvi is the MLA from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region and belongs to the Shiv Sena faction headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recorded the statement of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Rajan Salvi in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case, police said on Thursday.

His statement was recorded at the ACB office in Alibaug, a coastal town in adjoining Raigad district located 100km from Mumbai, on Wednesday and the process lasted for more than four hours, an official said.

The Thane unit of the ACB had sent a notice to Salvi asking him to record his statement in the case and accordingly the Opposition legislator appeared before the anti-graft agency, said the official.

The ACB notice was based on a complaint alleging the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

