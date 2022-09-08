Maharashtra: ACs only for DCPs, higher rank officers, says police circular

Circular by Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police leaves many cops unhappy; say they will comply with the order, but stress that ACs were giving them some much-needed relief
A window AC unit can be seen installed at Vasai police station. Pic/Hanif Patel
The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police issued a circular directing the removal of illegal ACs from police stations, beat chowkies and crime branch offices within seven days. The circular was issued after the Commissionerate received several complaints about the use of AC by even lower-rank cops. Sources said that only officers of DCP and above ranks are allowed to use air conditioners. The move, however, has made a majority of the police force unhappy and they said that ACs give them some relief from the heat while on duty and also help deal with stress levels. They added that they will comply with the circular within a week.
As per cops, the circular stated, “We received many complaints from local citizens that in various police stations, police personnel are using ACs which are illegal. AC installation has also increased in many police stations. We have instructed the removal of all illegally installed ACs immediately. However, according to the Maharashtra government, at many places they are allowed to install ACs which will not be removed.” The circular was issued by Additional Commissioner of Police Shreekant Pathak.
Additional CP Shreekant Pathak told mid-day, “We issued the circular on Tuesday and instructed all police stations, beat chowkies and crime branch offices to remove their illegal ACs. ACs are allowed based on the pay band of the cops, which was fixed by the government. We are merely following the rules. There are places where it is mandatory, like cyber cells where ACs are needed as there are many computers. There are also few police stations which are on rent and ACs were fixed from earlier.”
“According to government rules, cops with a pay band of basic salary above Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 are allowed to install ACs at their work stations,” he added. A senior inspector on the condition of anonymity told mid-day, “We installed an AC which is mandatory as there are many computers which need air conditioning. We are not misusing ACs but we are giving services to the citizens as they too get relief when they come from outside.”
A constable said, “It has only been a few days since we installed the AC in the detection room. Detection duty is stressful work. We are mostly on the field and turn on the AC for 5-10 minutes when we return. This also boosts our energy and helps reduce stress.”
“As per my knowledge, ACP and below rank officers are not allowed to use ACs in their cabins. But there is a need for AC in the entire police station,” a DCP-rank officer said.