Maharashtra government exempts electric vehicles from toll charges on Atal Setu, Mumbai–Pune Motorway, and Samruddhi Highway. The move, effective from August 22, 2025, promotes eco-friendly transport, supports EV owners, and encourages adoption of clean energy vehicles across the state.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, while announcing the toll exemption, confirmed that the government, under the guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, has taken the decision to exempt all electric vehicles from toll charges. A notification has been issued exempting all types of electric vehicles from toll charges on designated routes. The move came into effect at midnight on 22 August 2025. According to the notification issued under the Motor Vehicle Tax Act, 1958, the toll exemption applies to:

To encourage the use of eco-friendly vehicles and promote electric vehicles (EVs) as one of the most common modes of transport, the Maharashtra state government has announced toll exemptions for electric vehicles at key toll plazas from August 21. As per the government notification, electric vehicles have been exempted from paying toll tax on the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Highway.



According to the notification issued under the Motor Vehicle Tax Act, 1958, the toll exemption applies to:

Electric four-wheelers under M2, M3, and M6 categories

Electric buses, including both State Transport Undertaking (STU) and private operators, in M3 and M6 categories

While announcing the toll waiver for electric vehicles, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasised that this decision is a significant step towards promoting clean energy and environmentally friendly transport in the state, supporting both vehicle owners and the broader EV industry.

This initiative aligns with Maharashtra’s ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and incentivise the adoption of electric mobility solutions.



With the toll waiver announcement, the state cabinet also cleared several major urban transport projects aimed at boosting transport connectivity and urban development across key cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur.