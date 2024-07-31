Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district husband faces FIR

Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR

Premium

Updated on: 31 July,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

A 49-year-old American woman was rescued from a remote forest area, police have launched an investigation and filed charges against her husband

Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR

The American woman being carried out of the forest

Key Highlights

  1. 49-year-old American woman was found shackled in a deep forest in Sindhudurg district
  2. Both her legs were tied together with a chain
  3. Police reported that while her hands were free, she was too weak to unlock chain herself

A 49-year-old American woman was found shackled in a deep forest in Sindhudurg district on Saturday. Both her legs were tied together with a chain, the other end of which was wrapped around a nearby tree and locked. Police sources reported that while her hands were free, she was too weak to unlock the chain herself. Officers had to cut down the tree to free her and then carry her on a stretcher for several miles to reach an ambulance.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sindhudurg mumbai police mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK