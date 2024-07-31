A 49-year-old American woman was rescued from a remote forest area, police have launched an investigation and filed charges against her husband

The American woman being carried out of the forest

Listen to this article Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR x 00:00

A 49-year-old American woman was found shackled in a deep forest in Sindhudurg district on Saturday. Both her legs were tied together with a chain, the other end of which was wrapped around a nearby tree and locked. Police sources reported that while her hands were free, she was too weak to unlock the chain herself. Officers had to cut down the tree to free her and then carry her on a stretcher for several miles to reach an ambulance.