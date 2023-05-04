Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week

Chhagan Bhujbal proposes national role for Supriya and state control for Ajit, but no confirmation yet

Sharad Pawar leaves YB Chavan Centre after announcing his retirement on Tuesday. (right) Praful Patel, NCP national V-P. Pics/Atul Kamble

The impasse over the Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar’s resignation is expected to reach a head by the weekend. The leader has asked the party’s core committee to meet in the next two days to decide on his replacement, even as most party members want him to continue as the chief.



A series of resignations followed the party boss's decision to step down. Many district chiefs and state/national general secretaries quit, demanding Pawar’s return to the saddle. Developments unfolded behind the curtains as party workers built pressure on the Pawars to keep the top post in the family. Pawar’s MP daughter Supriya emerged as one of the hot favourites, followed by her cousin Ajit, who has shown little interest in the position.