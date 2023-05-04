Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Amid spate of resignations NCPs core to meet this week

Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week

Premium

Updated on: 04 May,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Chhagan Bhujbal proposes national role for Supriya and state control for Ajit, but no confirmation yet

Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week

Sharad Pawar leaves YB Chavan Centre after announcing his retirement on Tuesday. (right) Praful Patel, NCP national V-P. Pics/Atul Kamble


The impasse over the Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar’s resignation is expected to reach a head by the weekend. The leader has asked the party’s core committee to meet in the next two days to decide on his replacement, even as most party members want him to continue as the chief.
 
A series of resignations followed the party boss's decision to step down. Many district chiefs and state/national general secretaries quit, demanding Pawar’s return to the saddle. Developments unfolded behind the curtains as party workers built pressure on the Pawars to keep the top post in the family. Pawar’s MP daughter Supriya emerged as one of the hot favourites, followed by her cousin Ajit, who has shown little interest in the position.

nationalist congress party ajit pawar sharad pawar supriya sule mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK