Sharad Pawar during a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Anyone with self-respect would have quit, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that on Monday amid demands that Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resign after his close aide was held in a case that has made national headlines, reported the PTI.

Dhananjay Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra, is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

"Anyone with self-respect would have quit," Sharad Pawar said even as Dhananjay Munde has dug in his heels claiming he has no link to the Massajog case.

Sharad Pawar also slammed Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe for her "Mercedes for posts" corruption jibe aimed at Uddhav Thackeray, according to the PTI.

Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed on Saturday that posts in the undivided Sena were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

The comments, made at the prestigious 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in Delhi, has drawn sharp criticism from Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which came into existence following a split in the original Shiv Sena in 2022.

"Gorhe's comments are foolish. She should not have talked about non-existing issues," Sharad Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar pointed out that Gorhe first became an MLC when she was part of an outfit led by Prakash Ambedkar, then joined the NCP before moving onto the Shiv Sena and finally to the Eknath Shinde faction.

"People will judge whether she has shown any consistency in her political affiliations," Sharad Pawar said, as per the PTI.

Hitting out at her, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it was not appropriate for a literary meet to be used for such political mudslinging. He had also asked if the meet was held under "political pressure".

The senior Pawar told reporters what Sanjay Raut had said in this connection was correct, adding that the organisers of the event as well as members of the Sahitya Parishad had expressed disappointment.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray was dismissive of Gorhe.

"Show me where those cars are. These individuals are politically irrelevant to me, and I do not wish to comment further. She is a woman, and out of respect, I prefer not to say anything more about it," Uddhav Thackeray had said.

Sanjay Raut had also asked Neelam Gorhe to present receipts of "eight Mercedes cars" since the party had made her MLC four times.

