The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has accepted a privilege motion against Sanjay Raut, Rohit Pawar, and a YouTube channel over alleged false accusations against Minister Jaykumar Gore. The matter will be reviewed by the privilege committee.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has accepted a privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar, and a YouTube channel. The motion, moved by Mahayuti minister Jaykumar Gore, was accepted by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who confirmed that the privilege committee would investigate the matter.

On Thursday, Rural Development Minister Gore presented the privilege motion before the state assembly, asserting that Raut, Pawar, and the YouTube channel had levelled false accusations against him. He stated that they had alleged he harassed a woman, but clarified that the case was old and had already been tried in court, where he was acquitted in 2019.

“These baseless allegations are an attempt to tarnish my image, and it is essential to give a strong response to such defamatory claims,” Gore told the House while justifying the motion.

Participating in the discussion, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar suggested that the privilege committee should reach a decision on the matter before the budget session concludes on 26th March. The motion will now be reviewed by the privilege committee, which will determine the next course of action.

No-confidence motion moved against Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has moved a no-confidence motion against Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council. On Wednesday, during an informal interaction with media persons on Vidhan Bhavan premises, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab confirmed the development, stating that a notice of motion had been served to the Vidhan Bhavan secretary.

Asked the grounds on which the motion had been moved, Parab said, “When the notice comes up for discussion on the House floor, one will come to know the reasons.” According to the Sena camp, members of the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party had signed a letter to move the no-confidence motion against Gorhe, who was elected to the Upper House in 2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020.

After the Shiv Sena split in 2022, Gorhe was associated with Shiv Sena (UBT), but joined then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction in July 2023. She was recently in the news for making a controversial statement against Uddhav Thackeray at a public event in Delhi, claiming that one had to gift two Mercedes to secure plum posts in the undivided Shiv Sena. Following this, UBT leader Sushma Andhare filed a defamation case against Gorhe for making statements against Thackeray and his party.

‘Why so much cruelty in Maharashtra?’

Ruling NCP’s senior MLA Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday expressed concern over “rising” incidents of cruelty in Maharashtra and referred to the brutal murder of a village head in Beed and custodial death of a protester in Parbhani district, among other cases. Speaking in the Assembly on the motion thanking Governor C P Radhakrishnan for his address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, the former minister called for united efforts to calm the situation.

Bhujbal, whose party NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, maintained the state has been shaken by incidents of violence and crime in the last few months. “Be it the ghastly murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh (in Beed district), custodial death of (protester) Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani, attack on a youth belonging to the Dhangar community in Latur or gruesome assault on a Dhangar youth Kailash Borhade in Jalna for entering a Shiv Mandir. Will anyone talk about these incidents? From where did so much cruelty come in Maharashtra?” he wondered.

He urged Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take lead in holding a meeting of all sections of society to discuss how to calm the situation and maintain peace and amity. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the torture of Borhade was a “blot” on humanity.