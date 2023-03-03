Maharashtra: Assembly discusses Class 12th paper leak in Buldhana district

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the alleged malpractice at Sindhkhedraja in the district and asked the government to act on it

An alleged incident of question paper leak of Class 12th Mathematics exam in Maharashtra's Buldhana district figured in the legislative assembly on Friday, with the Opposition demanding strict action against those behind it.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the alleged malpractice at Sindhkhedraja in the district and asked the government to act on it. Congress MLA and former education minister Varsha Gaikwad wondered how the question paper could "go out 30 minutes before the start of the exam".

"It has been decided that question papers won't be distributed 10 minutes before the start of the exam. Then how is it that the paper was leaked half an hour earlier," she asked.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said students will be at a loss over such incidents. "Action needs to be taken and responsibility must be fixed. The issue will be discussed with the education minister and appropriate action will be taken," he said.

