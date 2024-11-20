The average turnout in the 288 seats of Maharashtra stood at around 58.75 per cent, officials said

Voting in Mumbai took place on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Mumbai's Colaba assembly constituency, home to many super riches, has once again exhibited its infamous voter apathy, recording a mere 41.64 per cent turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 as of 5 pm on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The average turnout in the 288 seats of Maharashtra stood at around 58.75 per cent, officials said.

After polling ended in the state, the Election Commission lamented that despite a range of measures taken by it for ease of voting besides motivational campaigns, urban voters in Maharashtra continued their 'dismal record' of low participation in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

An estimated 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the PTI, the figures are provisional, election officials said, adding 61.74 per cent polling was recorded in the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

Voter turnout in Mumbai City

At 41.64 per cent, Colaba's voting figure at 5 pm was a slight improvement over 2019, when the final turnout for the constituency in south Mumbai stood at 40.15 per cent. Here, BJP's Rahul Narwekar is pitted against Heera Nawaji Devasi of Congress, as per the PTI.

The constituency has offices of some of the country's top industrial houses, public sector enterprises, and state government offices including Mantralaya and the legislature complex as well as the bullion markets. The constituency comprises areas like Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Chira Bazar, Masjid Bunder and Navy Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai City district recorded 49.07 per cent voting, the lowest in the state, while Mumbai Suburban was slightly better at 52.67 per cent, according to the officials.

Voter turnout in suburban Mumbai

The Kalyan West seat in Thane district, another poor performer, reported a 41 per cent turnout, down from 41.91 per cent in the previous elections.

Officials have indicated that the final turnout data will be released on Thursday and current turnout figures might go up by about 3 percentage points.

By contrast, the Chimur assembly segment in Chandrapur district and the Nawapur seat in Nandurbar district each reported an impressive turnout of 74.65 per cent.

In the Chandgad assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, 74.61 per cent of the registered voters cast their ballots.

During a review meeting last month in Mumbai, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had raised concerns over low turnout in urban areas like Colaba and Kalyan West. He pointed out the stark disparity between these constituencies and Naxal-hit regions, including Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh's Bastar which had recorded 78 per cent and 68 per cent turnouts, respectively, in the last polls.

Rajiv Kumar had then asked Maharashtra officials, "When voters in regions like Bastar and Gadchiroli can participate in the electoral process, why can't Colaba and Kalyan."

(with PTI inputs)