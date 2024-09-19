Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Despite more allies, BJP wants as many seats as 2019

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

The ruling alliance Mahayuti and Opposition front Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have sped up closed-door activities for the Assembly elections that are expected to be notified early next month. The NDA (Mahayuti)— still working on seat-sharing— is, like its rivals, not finding it easy to finalise a formula. A demanding BJP has set a target of winning 125 seats in 2024, and to achieve this, it wants to contest 155-160 seats and share the rest with NDA partners, of which an equally demanding Shinde Sena appears to be more aggressive in pushing for more seats in Mumbai and MMR, where the BJP has the most number of MLAs.

