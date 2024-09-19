Party takes tough stand, aiming to contest at least 155 seats, of which it hopes to win 125

The ruling alliance Mahayuti and Opposition front Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have sped up closed-door activities for the Assembly elections that are expected to be notified early next month. The NDA (Mahayuti)— still working on seat-sharing— is, like its rivals, not finding it easy to finalise a formula. A demanding BJP has set a target of winning 125 seats in 2024, and to achieve this, it wants to contest 155-160 seats and share the rest with NDA partners, of which an equally demanding Shinde Sena appears to be more aggressive in pushing for more seats in Mumbai and MMR, where the BJP has the most number of MLAs.