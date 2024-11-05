The police said, As huge crowed is expected to gather at MMRDA Grounds affecting vehicular traffic, measures need to streamline traffic and safety of VIP's. It is necessary to close the adjoining roads of venue and traffic on the said roads need to be diverted

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC ahead of MVA's poll campaign launch rally, check details x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead of Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) poll campaign launch rally on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai Traffic Police, in a notification, on Tuesday said that on November 6, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced to do public meeting at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, Bandra (E). In order to attend the public meeting, large number of MVA party workers and leaders are likely to visit from various parts of Maharashtra.

Top leaders are likely to attend the Maha Vikas Aghadi rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the party leaders had earlier said.

It said that as huge crowed is expected to gather at MMRDA Ground affecting vehicular traffic, measures need to streamline traffic and safety of VIP's. It is necessary to close the adjoining roads of venue and traffic on the said roads need to be diverted by issuing notification on temporary basis.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, DCP (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public, the traffic notification was being issued and following roads shall be closed for vehicular traffic on 06/11/2024 between 15.00 hrs. to 23.00 hrs. on temporary basis and as per requirement-

Road Closed: Vehicular traffic coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi, Worli-Sea Link proceeding towards Kurla shall be restricted to go through Bharat Nagar Junction towards Kurla.

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar Junction will take right turn for SEBI Junction - right turn from One BKC Junction- Left turn from Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club - American Consulate Junction- Left turn at Tata Communication- proceed from MTNL junction towards Kurla.

Road Closed: Vehicular traffic coming from Sant Dnyneshwar Nagar proceeding towards Kurla shall be restricted to go through Bharat Nagar Junction towards Kurla.

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar Junction - take right turn for SEBI Junction -take right turn from One BKC Junction - take Left turn from

American Consulate- Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club Junction- Tata Communication left turn from MTNL junction - Razzak Junction - Mumbai Universtiy - Hans Bhugra Junction left turn - proceed through Western Express Highway - Kherwadi Govt. Colony - proceed to Kherwadi Bandra east Mumbai.

Road Closed: Vehicular traffic coming from Kherwadi Govt. Colony, Kanakiya Palace, UTI Tower towards BKC, Chunabhatti and Kurla shall be restricted.

Alternate Route: Left turn from Gurunanak Hospital- Mumbai Bank- Income Tax Junction- NSE Junction - right turn at Bharat Nagar Junction - SEBI Junction- ONE BKC- proceed from connector junction to Kurla and Chunabhatti.



Road Closed: Vehicular traffic proceeding from Kurla and Razzak Junction towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link shall be restricted to proceed from Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.

Alternate Route: U-turn at Platina Junction- MTNL Junction- right turn at Tata Communication- MCA Club - Canara Bank Junction- NSE Junction - American Consulate Junction towards Western Express Highway through Family Court Junction and proceed to Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Road Closed: CST road shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Alternate Route: CST Road - MTNL Junction right turn at Tata Communication- American Consulate Junction - MCA Club Canara Bank Junction- left turn at NSC Junction Western Express Highway - Kalanagar Junction- Bhaskar Court Junction and proceed through Kherwadi Junction.