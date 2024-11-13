Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Thane Police issues traffic advisory for motorists, check details here

Updated on: 13 November,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Thane Police have announced a series of road closures and alternate routes to manage the traffic during public rallies and poll campaign events

In light of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the Thane Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists and suggested several traffic diversions to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles during public gatherings scheduled for November 13 political campaigns in Thane and Dombivli.


The Thane Police have announced a series of road closures and alternate routes to manage the traffic during public rallies and poll campaign events. The traffic restrictions are intended to prevent congestion and ensure uninterrupted movement for the general public, the police said.


Clock Tower to Kalwa Naka:


All types of vehicles will be restricted from entering Kalwa Naka from Clock Tower.

Alternate Route: Vehicles can divert via the Clock Tower to Kalwa High School and Budhaji Nagar to reach their destination.

Parshiv Circle to Kalwa Naka (Heavy Vehicles):

Six-wheeled and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Kalwa Naka from Parshiv Circle.

Alternate Route: These vehicles will be redirected through Parshiv Circle, Gammon Junction, and Kharegaon Toll Naka.

Navi Mumbai Belapur Road (Heavy Vehicles):

Heavy vehicles coming from Navi Mumbai towards Kalwa Shivaji Chowk will be restricted at Patni.

Alternate Route: Vehicles can take a diversion at Patni and follow the Mulund-Airoli-Anand Nagar route to their destination.

Kaveri Setu to Kalwa Naka (Light Vehicles):

Light vehicles, including three and four-wheelers, will be restricted from entering Kalwa Naka via Kaveri Setu.

Alternate Route: These vehicles will be redirected via Kaveri Setu, Bali Tower, Railway Station Road, and Budhaji Chowk.

The above restrictions will be in effect from 4:00 PM to 10:30 PM on November 13, 2024. However, emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, and election-related vehicles, will be exempt from these restrictions, the police said.

Dombivli Traffic Restrictions:

In Dombivli, similar traffic regulations have been implemented due to the election rally of the Shiv Sena Mahayuti's official candidate in the Kalyan Gramin Constituency. The rally is scheduled from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Samarth Nagar, Nandivali, Dombivli East.

Nandivali Chowk to Swami Samarth Math:

All vehicles traveling towards Swami Samarth Math will be restricted at Nandivali Chowk.

Alternate Route: Vehicles can take the Nandivali Road to reach their destination through Salmaan Caterers and Vidyasagar English School.

Swami Samarth Math to Nandivali Chowk:

Vehicles coming from Swami Samarth Math towards Nandivali Chowk will be restricted.

Alternate Route: Vehicles will be diverted via Nanu Park Building, Vidyasagar English School, and Nandivali Road.

These traffic restrictions will remain in effect from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on November 13, 2024. Emergency vehicles will also be exempt from these restrictions, the traffic notification said.

Traffic Police have requested the public to cooperate with the authorities and plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

