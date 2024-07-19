Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sena (UBT) targeting 25 seats in Mumbai

Uddhav ‘s party gears up with strategic move to expand influence, focusing on youth and women empowerment

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra during a Lok Sabha rally. File pic/Satej Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to contest 25 out of 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai. In the 2019 Assembly election, the undivided Shiv Sena contested 19 constituencies and won 14. On Wednesday, UBT party chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the party’s senior leaders. During the meeting, they discussed the Assembly elections and the current situation in each constituency. The party decided to contest 25 Assembly seats in the city.

Former Mayor and spokesperson of UBT, Kishori Pednekar, confirmed the development. “In this election, women and youth will get more opportunities,” Pednekar said.

“At the recent Lok Sabha election, we received huge support from voters in the city. We are now ready to contest 25 seats,” she added.

In the recent Lok Sabha election, UBT won three out of the four seats it contested.

Meanwhile, sources claim that UBT will win the Bandra East constituency, currently held by Congressman Zeeshan Siddique, who won in the 2019 election. UBT has decided to contest seven out of 10 Assembly seats in Mumbai city. In the eastern suburbs, UBT will contest six out of 10 seats. In the western suburbs, UBT decided to contest 12 out of 17 seats.

The Mumbai Congress has also prepared a list of constituencies where the party can contest the Assembly election. According to sources, the party has decided to contest 16 to 17 Assembly seats in Mumbai. In the 2019 election, Congress contested 14 seats and managed to win in four constituencies.

36

Total number of Assembly seats in Mumbai