Move could make prestige seat a three-way battle between Rajya Sabha MP, sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and MNS’s Sandeep Deshpande
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA. File Pic/Ashish Raje (right) Milind Deora, Shiv Sena MP. File Pic/Atul Kamble
Key Highlights
- Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora’s name has cropped up in conversations
- In 2019, it was smooth sailing for Aaditya because of a lack of strong opponents
- Shinde Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Deora’s name started doing the rounds on Friday
In search of a formidable candidate to challenge Shiv Sena (UBT) second-in-command Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli Assembly constituency, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora’s name has cropped up in conversations within the rival Sena faction.